Odisha: 3 BJP MLAs suspended for hurling shoes at Speaker's podium in Assembly

Three BJP MLAs, Jayanarayan Mishra, Bishnu Prasad Sethi and Mohan Majhi have been suspended for the remaining periods of the session by the speaker as demanded by Congress and BJD MLAs.Though it is unclear who hurled such objects in the House, government chief whip Pramila Mallick had alleged that shoes, earphone and papers were hurled by deputy Leader of Opposition Bishnu Sethi, MLA Jaya Narayan Mishra and Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi.After Question Hour, ruckus broke out in the Odisha Assembly as the Speaker refused to allow adjournment motion over the issue of 'mining business' brought by the Congress.BJP MLAs also created pandemonium demanding a discussion on mining scam. Later, shoes, headphones and other items were hurled at the Speaker's podium."Congress had brought the adjournment motion on mining scam and no discussion was possible after the Speaker rejected the proposal. The government today passed some Bills which is unfortunate. I came to know that shoes were hurled at the Speaker's podium which is not acceptable and I condemn it," said senior Congress leader, Narasingha Mishra.BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra said, "The way the Speaker is managing the function of the Assembly is not appropriate as all the rules and norms are being thrown to wind."Mishra further alleged that the Speaker was passing the Bills without bringing an order or inviting discussion. Even the Leader of Opposition is not being allowed to present his views in the House, he alleged."No permission was granted to the Leader of Opposition to speak in the House which might have aggrieved him. The Speaker doesn't have the minimum qualification to hold the post," said Mishra while justifying the hurling of microphone and other articles at the Speaker's podium.Deputy Leader of Opposition, Bishnu Sethi said, "Whatever happened in the House was due to the undemocratic attitude of the Speaker. We wanted a proper discussion on the mining and other issues in the House. Similarly, Bills were passed without prior discussion."Sethi further stated the members hurled headphones, dustbin and other articles but denied his involvement in the incident. "I am aware that shoes were hurled, but I have not done it," he clarified.When asked about the unruly behaviour of MLAs in the House, Speaker SN Patro said, "I am considering reviewing all aspects and the law will take its own course."Asked whether action will be taken, Patro said "We are examining the footage and photographs."After examining the video footage, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro has suspended three legislators. Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi, deputy Leader of Opposition Bishnu Sethi and senior member Jayanarayan Mishra.Latter on the Assembly was declared sine die before schedule.Protesting this, all BJP MLA including Leader of Opposition Pradeepta Nayak sat outside the Assembly under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)