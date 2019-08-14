Odisha abolishes practice of according 'Guard of Honour' to CM, Ministers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): In an unprecedented move, the Odisha government has done away with the practice of according 'Guard of Honour' to the Chief Minister, ministers and other government officials.

However, the practice would be duly followed on special occasions like Republic Day, Independence Day and Utkal Dibasa (Odisha Day). Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was first to remove red beacon from his car.



Moreover, the tradition of ceremonial welcome will still remain in practice for the President, Vice President and Prime Minister of India, Governor, Lokayukta, Chief Justice of both Supreme Court and High Court and other judges of both the courts.

