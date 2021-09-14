Odisha anganwadi worker found to own assets worth Rs 4 cr

Bhubaneswar, Sep 14 (IANS) Assets over Rs 4 crore have been found in the possession of an anganwadi worker, the Odisha Vigilance Department said on Tuesday.

"Assets worth over Rs 4 crore, including 4 multi-storey buildings, 14 plots (10 in Bhubaneswar), 1 four wheelers, three two wheelers etc. unearthed during house search of Anganwadi Worker Kabita Mathan," the Department said in a tweet.