Odisha announces package for development of Lingaraj Temple

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (IANS) The Odisha government on Thursday announced a special package for the beautification and development of the 11th century Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

The government has decided to initiate an Ekamra Khetra Yojana on 66 acres of peripheral land for the beautification of the Shiva temple.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here.

Under the programme, nine projects will be taken up as part of the package, said a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

It was decided to commence work on renovation of historic water tanks, modern parking, Lingaraj Heritage Project, development of Kedar Gouri and Muketswara temple premises, e-auto programme, establishment of a heritage interpretation centre. For this, the Chief Minister made an appeal to the people who are likely to be affected by the drive for the development and beautification of the Lingaraj Temple, to make a sacrifice for the sake of the shrine's security. The government announced that the owners of makeshift shops evicted during the temple beautification project will get Rs 30,000 in two instalments and they will be rehabilitated at vending zones. Besides, traders having pucca shops will get Rs 10,000 per month for 12 months while they will be rehabilitated at market complexes. The administration will hold meetings with titleholders (owners of residential and commercial buildings) and provide compensation as per the applicable provisions of the law. cd/rt/bg