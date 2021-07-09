Odisha artist crafts chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, Lord Balabhadra using matchsticks

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 9 (ANI): Ahead of the rath yatra in Odisha, an artist from Bhubaneswar crafted miniature chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra using matchsticks.



While speaking to ANI, the artist L Eswar Rao said, "To mark this year's Rath Yatra, I decided to craft miniature models of chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra using matchsticks."

"It took me nine days to complete them by using 435 matchsticks. I used neem wood to make the deities", said L Eswar Rao.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sought the cooperation of all including devotees for the smooth conduction of Lord Jagannath's annual Ratha Yatra this year with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

According to a press release, CM reviewed the preparation for Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Rath Yatra is a festival associated with Lord Jagannath held at Puri annually in the state of Odisha.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected a batch of petitions seeking direction to conduct Rath Yatra across Odisha and not only in Puri Jagannath temple, as permitted by the Odisha State Government in its order earlier.

"This year more people died, and last year, lesser number of people died," the three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana observed and dismissed the batch of petitions seeking its direction to conduct the Rath Yatra, across many cities in Odisha, and not only in Puri.

Also, the Odisha State Government had allowed and permitted to conduct the Rath Yatra only in Puri Jagannath Temple with strict COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. (ANI)

