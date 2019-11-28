Odisha Assembly adjourned till 3 pm after Opposition protest, demand tourism minister's resignation

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 28: Odisha Assembly was adjourned on Thursday after Opposition Congress MLAs stormed into the well of the House seeking the sacking of state tourism and culture minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi alleging that he had taken two women as his personal guests to attend an event in Hyderabad on government expenses.



"It is very sad that the assembly was adjourned. The tourism minister took two ladies with him to a five-star hotel. The purpose of him taking them on the government's cost is still not clarified," said Santosh Singh Saluja, a Congress leader.

The MLAs of the Congress demanded the resignation of Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi.

The speaker Suryanarayan Patra adjourned the house for half an hour till 3 pm as the Congress leaders started protesting inside the well of the House.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

