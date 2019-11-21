Odisha assembly adjourns multiple times after Cong MLAs protest over farmers', other issues

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Odisha Assembly was on Thursday adjourned multiple times after Congress MLAs staged protest in the Well of the House over issues related to law and order, mining mafia and farmers in the state.



After the protest of the Congress MLAs at 10:30 am, the house was adjourned till 11:30 am.

As soon as the session started, the Opposition members created ruckus over the government's failure in paddy procurement. Speaker SN Patro convened an all-party meeting to resolve the stalemate in the assembly as the house had to be adjourned from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

At 12:45 pm assembly Speaker SN Patro again adjourned the house till 3 pm as Opposition legislators continue to disrupt proceedings. (ANI)

