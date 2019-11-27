Odisha Assembly discusses farmer issues

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Odisha Assembly on Wednesday discussed the Farmers issue where members raised questions on the token system for procurement of paddy.

"The state government is this time using a new policy token system. I raised the issue that places where internet facility is not available ...if it is relaxed a bit, it will help cultivators sell paddy on time," Devesh Acharya, BJD MLA from Bargarh said while speaking to ANI.



He said that the Minister has assured that these things will be fixed.

Meanwhile, Ramendra Pratap Swain, Minister Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs, "Farmers are happy by this new system as they are getting payments within 24 hours. More than 10 thousand farmers in Sambalpur got benefited due to this new system." (ANI)

