Odisha Assembly passes University of Health Sciences Bill 2021

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Odisha Assembly passed a bill to set up a University of Health Sciences amid uproar by the opposition.



At present the medical and paramedical institutions in the state are affiliated to different universities. The state government would now bring them under the University of Health Sciences.

According to state health minister Naba Kisore Das, the universities to which the medical and paramedical institutions are affiliated at present are general universities that do not specialise in the study of medical sciences.

The Health Minister said, "It was the dream of chief minister Naveen Patnaik to have a health university in Odisha."

He said that all the health examinations will now be conducted through this university from now onwards. The latest technology will be introduced through this university in Odisha.

"I hope this bill will help the people of Odisha," Das said.

The minister said the state government has asked the university to reserve some beds for children so that they can get good treatment. The government has already issued SOPs to all the district magistrates and medical colleges, he said. (ANI)

