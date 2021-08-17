  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Odisha Assembly's Monsoon session from September 1

Odisha Assembly's Monsoon session from September 1

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Aug 17th, 2021, 11:20:21hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 (IANS) The Monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly will start on September 1 and continue till September 9, it was announced on Monday.

A notification by the state Parliamentary Affairs Department said that the seventh session of the 16th Odisha Assembly has been summoned to meet at 11 a.m. on September 1, 2021 in the Assembly Building at Bhubaneswar.

As per the schedule, the session will have seven official business days and one private members business day. The house will not meet on September 4 (Sunday).

--IANS

bbm/vd

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features