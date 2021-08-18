Odisha boy dies after falling from hill searching mobile network to study

The deceased has been identified as Andriya Jagaranga from Pandraguda village under Padmapur block in the tribal-dominated Rayagada district.

Bhubaneswar, Aug 18 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old student in Odisha's Rayagada district died after slipping from a hilltop he had climbed in search of mobile network to attend online classes.

Andriya, a student of a missionary school in Cuttack, was regularly attending online classes at home during the Covid-induced lockdown period, locals said.

As his mobile phone had no signal on Tuesday, he had climbed atop a hill near his village in search of network so that he could attend online classes.

Unfortunately, it had rained heavily, forcing Andriya to lose his balance. Subsequently, he slipped and fell down, receiving serious injuries, the locals said.

The boy was rushed to the Padmapur Community Health Centre (CHC), where he succumbed to his injuries.

--IANS

bbm/arm