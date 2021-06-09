Odisha Cabinet approves project worth Rs 448.02 cr to extend Biju Expressway

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 9 (ANI): Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the extension of Biju Expressway, including the construction of new roadways along with major bridges to enhanced connectivity in the Western part of the state.



With a total approved cost of Rs 448.02 crores, the project will be developed in EPC mode as a 4-lane carriageway and will include construction of 17 minor bridges and 8 major bridges, an official statement said.

The project will not only provide enhanced connectivity in Western Odisha but will also provide impetus to the industrial growth and overall economic development in the region.

Passing through two districts, i.e.Kalahandi and Nuapada, the 174.5 kilometres expressway will boost trade and industrial activity as the State Government is parallelly working on leveraging development of the expressway to develop Biju Express Economic Corridor through Department of Industries", said a statement from the state government.

The total length of Biju Expressway (Ghatipada-Sinapali) in Nuapada district will be 104.65 kms including 6 minor bridges and 6 major bridges. A 69.85 km long stretch of Biju Expressway (Sinapali-Dharmagarh Ampani) will pass through Kalahandi district including construction of 11 minor bridges and 2 major bridges.

State Cabinet also took the 10 major decisions relating to the departments of Finance, Fisheries and Animal Resource Development, General Administration and Public Grievances, and, Housing and Urban Development. (ANI)

