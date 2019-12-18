Odisha cabinet to give out of turn promotion for exemplary achievements

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Odisha cabinet has approved the proposal for framing of Odisha Civil Service (Out of Turn Promotion) Rules, 2019.

"To provide impetus and to introduce the prospect of out of turn promotion irrespective of batch/year of allotment for exceptional and exemplary achievements in furthering good governance and ease of public service delivery by the officers and employees of the State Government, it is now felt necessary to frame a new set of rules, Odisha Civil Service (Out of Turn Promotion) Rules, 2019," informed Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy.



Along with this proposal, the state cabinet also approved five other proposals related to Amendment in Odisha District Revenue Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rule, 1983; Amendment to the OSJS and OJS Rules, 2007 by relaxing the age limit by five years for ex-servicemen, Commissioned and SSC officers of defence and relaxing the upper age limit by 10 years in case of persons with disabilities; Amendment in the recruitment of the government college teachers; Amendment in the Odisha University Act 2017; and proposal related to the exemption of stamp duty amounting to Rs 2,15,64,647 of Reliance (Poly Fibres Ltd) Industries also approved by the cabinet. (ANI)

