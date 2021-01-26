Odisha celebrates 72nd Republic Day

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (IANS) The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated across Odisha with gaiety and enthusiasm on Tuesday.

Governor Ganeshi Lal unfurled the Tricolour and took the salute at the state level celebration held at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg here.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who usually unfurls the flag at Cuttack, chose to witness the celebration as guest of honour.