Odisha celebrates 72nd Republic Day

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (IANS) The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated across Odisha with gaiety and enthusiasm on Tuesday.
Governor Ganeshi Lal unfurled the Tricolour and took the salute at the state level celebration held at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg here.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who usually unfurls the flag at Cuttack, chose to witness the celebration as guest of honour.
The Republic Day celebrations was a low-key affair in the state as the participation of general public, school and college students in events were discouraged due to Covid-19.
Apart from police contingents in the parade, there was no participation of school students, NCC troops and tableaus.
Ministers and district collectors unfurled the national flag at various district-level Republic Day celebrations across the state.
Tight security arrangements were made across the state, especially in the Maoist affected districts.
--IANS
cd/ksk/