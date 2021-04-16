Odisha CM announces compensation for kin of deceased who died during sewage work

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 17 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for kin of two sanitary workers who died during sewage work in Cuttack.



According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, Patnaik has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for another sanitary worker who is hospitalised.

"Taking the action after the investigation on the incident, two executive engineers have been transferred, one junior engineer has been suspended," the statement said.

An FIR has also been lodged against the junior engineer, and the service provider, by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation in the matter. (ANI)