  4. Odisha CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of deceased in Bisamakatak road accident

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Aug 16th, 2021, 00:30:02hrs
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (Photo/ANI)

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], August 15 (ANI): Expressing grief and sympathy for the bereaved families in a road accident at Bisamakatak, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also announced free treatment for two persons injured in the incident and wished them a speedy recovery.
On August 13. four persons, one from Rayagada and three from Bolangir, died in a head-on collision between an ambulance and a truck at Bisamakatak. (ANI)

