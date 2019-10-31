Odisha CM announces financial support to childcare institutions

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced financial assistance to all childcare institutions as "necessary support and humanitarian intervention."

Patnaik visited SoS village in Bhubaneswar to celebrate Diwali with the children. Under the 5-T initiatives of the state government, the Chief Minister had also directed Chief Secretary, other senior officers and District Collectors to visit local childcare institutions, read a statement.

Following the directive of the Chief Minister, District Collectors visited the child care institutions in their respective districts and interacted with the children about their wellbeing.Considering these feedbacks, Patnaik announced financial assistance to all childcare institutions as necessary support and humanitarian intervention, the statement read.As per the decisions, the district Redcross Societies will receive an amount of Rs 10 lakh each for this purpose. Basing on the additional requirements of districts like Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Balasore, Keonjhar, Sundergarh and Sambalpur, an additional Rs 10 lakh will be given to these districts. This amount will be given from CMRF and other sources. It has been done keeping in view the welfare and comfort of children residing in various childcare institutions in the state.The Chief Minister had earlier directed ministers and senior officers visiting districts to have lunch in these institutions and enquire about the wellbeing of the children. (ANI)