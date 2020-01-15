Odisha CM announces special package for migrant workers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a special package for migrant workers.

According to a statement from the Odisha government, the package was announced under the state government's action plan for strengthening the livelihood, asset creation and prevent distress from migration.



"Under this Special package, employment under MGNREGA will be given for 200 days in a year in four districts, Bolangir, Bargarh, Nuapada and Kalahandi," the statement said.

Rs 286.3 as wage (unskilled workers) will be given under MGNREGA, instead of earlier Rs 188.

State Corpus Fund of Rs 500 crore has been created to ensure timely payment under MGNREGA, the statement said.

All eligible households will be provided with 'packa house', the statement added. (ANI)

