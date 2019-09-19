Odisha CM appoints BJD's Subas Chouhan chairman of WODC

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Subas Chouhan as chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

The WODC is an administrative set-up, which was established by the state government in 1998 to carry out development in 10 Odisha districts.

After being denied the Lok Sabha ticket by the BJP, Chauhan joined the ruling BJD in March this year.



Earlier, the BJD named Chouhan as one of its national spokespersons. He was also the BJD General Secretary and co-observer for Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh and Sambalpur districts during the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

