Odisha CM celebrates Diwali with orphans

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik celebrated Diwali with orphans at a non-government organisation (NGO), here on Sunday.

He had also advised the Chief Secretary, the Development Commissioner, the Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) and officers in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to visit childcare institutions and celebrate the festival of lights with children.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy visited Chetna, an institution of special education, and interacted with the inmates. Following the Chief Minister's advice, all Collectors celebrated the day by visiting childcare institutions in their districts.

Similarly, the Director General of Police (DGP) and all senior police officers, including Superintendents of Police (SPs), had been advised to spend time in battalions and celebrate Diwali with jawans and their family members. "Celebrated Diwali with family members, including children of police personnel at RP Lines, Bhubaneswar, in presence of CP & others. Innovative & maiden connect of the sort," tweeted DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma. IANS cd/pcj