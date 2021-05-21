Odisha CM dedicates liquid medical oxygen plant at MKCG Medical College in Berhampur

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 21 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday dedicated a Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plant facility at MKCG Medical College in Berhampur.



Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that it would help reduce pressure on oxygen cylinders in the MKCG Medical College and Hospital that caters to the needs of south Odisha districts, particularly Ganjam.

Assuring that the Government is taking all possible measures to save precious lives, the Chief Minister said the oxygen supply management is being monitored on an hourly basis.

"The state is further strengthening oxygen management through purchase of oxygen cylinders, the establishment of oxygen-generating facilities and deployment of LMO containers. To plan for future oxygen requirement and management, a task force has also been set up," said Odisha CM.

Thanking the people for the cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, Patnaik expressed hope that together, the virus can be contained and normalcy brought back sooner.

The State's Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das said that the LMO Plant has been built at a cost of Rs 2 crore and has a production capacity of 20 thousand litres.

Chief Advisor R Balakrishnan, WODC Chairman Asit Tripathy, Chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra, ACS Health P K Mohapatra, Industries Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma and other senior officials of the state government, district administration and senior doctors of MKCG Medical College and Hospital were present on the occasion. (ANI)