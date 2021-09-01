Odisha CM directs authorities to take measures for possible drought situation in state

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 1 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the possible drought situation in the state and directed the administration to implement a contingency crop plan for farmers.



Patnaik said that the lack of rainfall in 213 blocks of the state is likely to affect agricultural activities and directed the Department of Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment to be vigilant and monitor the situation on a daily basis. He also advised the concerned collectors to take immediate measures at the field level.

The Chief Minister advised the officials to maintain proper coordination between contingency crop planning, canal water flow and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

He directed them to provide farmers with seeds and mini-kits for the second crop in case of crop failure and provide diesel pumps to the farmers at a discounted rate to protect the crops.

Patnaik also ordered the opening of a Farm Pond for more than half an acre of farmland in one place to ensure water supply to the farmers' land. He directed that all irrigation points be repaired and restored within seven days and suggested giving priority to various livelihood schemes to provide livelihood assistance to small and marginal farmers and agricultural workers.

He directed the district and municipal authorities to take steps to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water for the public and wildlife.

The Chief Minister suggested that all measures be taken to reduce the impact of the drought on farmers and the general public. (ANI)

