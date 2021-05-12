Odisha CM directs close monitoring of pvt hospitals, charges for COVID treatment

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 12 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the officials to keep a close watch on the private hospitals treating COVID patients and their charges whether they are following the prices fixed by the state government or not.



The Chief Minister reviewed the COVID situation and its management in the state with senior officials.

"Keep a close watch on private hospitals treating covid patients. They must charge within the ceiling fixed by the State government. In case of any lapses, strict action should be taken against the hospital management," Patnaik said.

He mentioned that Odisha is one of the very few states that is providing testing, treatment, food, accommodation and medicines free of cost to the people. "Our successful model of disaster management is based on community involvement and that is the sustainable way to face a pandemic as well, so involve local communities and different associations in urban and PRIs in rural areas to effectively reach out to people," he said.

The chief minister said safety and medical oxygen logistics should be a top priority for district teams and should be monitored round the clock.

"Testing Tracing and containment should continue in full swing with special focus on vulnerable areas. The vaccination program will be a top priority and foolproof arrangements should be made. Take care of the elderly, women and other vulnerable sections in the vaccination drive. We are trying our best to mobilise adequate vaccines at the earliest possible time," he stated. (ANI)

