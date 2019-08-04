Odisha CM facilitates Sudarsan Pattnaik for winning People's Choice Award at Boston International Sand Art Championship

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday facilitated renowned sand artist Padma Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik on winning the People's Choice Award at Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pattnaik, who made a splendid sand art on plastic pollution won the award for his sculpture accompanied by the message, 'Stop Plastic Pollution, Save Our Ocean'.The Chief Minister congratulated on his winning and urged him to keep making Odisha proud with his craft."CM Naveen Odisha felicitated noted sand artist Sudarsan on his winning People's Choice Award at Boston International Sand Art Festival 2019. CM congratulated him on the recognition and urged him to continue doing Odisha proud with his craft," the CMO Odisha tweeted.Sudarsan too took to Twitter to express his happiness as the Chief Minister facilitated him."All over the world we have beautiful oceans but plastic is polluting them. So from the past few years, I am trying my best to communicate through my art about the issue," Sudarsan had said in an address after receiving the prize in Boston.

Giving out details about the sand art, Pattnaik said, "It took me three days to prepare the basic model and two and a half days to sculpt it. I dedicate my prize to the entire nation. I also want to thank the entire world who voted for me and cheered for my country here," he added.

The competition, held at the Revere Beach from July 26 to 28, was part of the Boston International Sand Sculpting Festival, featuring 15 sand artists from around the world. It is one of the largest sand sculpting festivals in the world. (ANI)