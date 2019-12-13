Odisha CM felicitates winners of YATS 2019-20

Bhubaneswar, Dec 13 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated top 20 winners of the 13th Edition of Tata Steel Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) 2019-20 here on Friday.

The winning group of aspiring astronomers and scientists will also get the opportunity to visit one of the premier facilities of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and receive a first-hand experience of space science in action.

A total of 62,000 students from 300 schools across Odisha participated in YATS 2019-20. The theme for this edition is aUnravelling the Wonders of the Universe'.

"The Young Astronomer Talent Search Programme has evolved as a platform that ignites young minds to think out of the box and kindle their interest in the field of astronomy and space sciences and showcase innovative concepts in the domains. This will go a long way in furthering the cause of research and development in astronomy and space sciences in the country," said the Chief Minister. Congratulating the winners and participants, T.V. Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel, said, "YATS is a testament to our commitment to build a better tomorrow. The country is taking significant strides in the field of astronomy and space science. This initiative is intended to motivate the young generation to build on their curiosity and knowledge in this field of technology and innovation." Dr Sudhakar Panda, Director, Institute of Physics and National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) was felicitated by the Chief Minister on the occasion. YATS, a unique initiative for high school students of the state, is organised by Tata Steel in association with Pathani Samanta Planetarium, under the aegis of Odisha Science and Technology Department.