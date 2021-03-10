Odisha CM inaugurates development projects worth Rs 2,336.15 crore

Nuapada (Odisha) [India], March 10 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday visited the Nuapada district and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 2336.15 crore.



"Rs 700 crore has been allocated to set up 205 piped water supply projects and one mega piped water supply project has been established for providing drinking water to every household by 2022," said Patnaik.

"More than 1,100 fluoride removal plants have been set up to address the problem of fluoride in water," he added.

The major projects include Lower Indra Irrigation Project worth Rs 1,925.63 crore. "The project will benefit around 20,000 farmers families of Nuapada district and 25,000 farmer families in Balangir district."

The Chief Minister informed that the Rs 220 crore mega lift irrigation project in Nuapadha would be completed by December this year.

"Lift irrigation project in Nuapadha will provide water to more than 18,000 acres of land in Komna, Nuapada, Sinapali, and Bowden areas," said Patnaik.

He also announced that work would be started to supply water to another 4,500 acres of land under the Lower Indra Project Underground Pipeline Technology. Also, Science Park and Museum would be set up at the Lower Indra Site at a cost of Rs 3 crores. Similarly, sports facilities will be developed at Khadial Autonomous College along with two indoor stadiums in Nuapada and Khadial NAC. (ANI)

