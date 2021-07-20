Odisha CM inaugurates Subarnarekha Irrigation Project

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated Subarnarekha Irrigation Project and released the water through a newly constructed canal system for irrigation of 15,359 hectares of farmland in Mayurbhanj district.



This will facilitate irrigation of 97 villages in Baripada, Betanti, Morada, Shuliapada and Rasgobindpur blocks of Mayurbhanj district.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: "Today is a day of Joy for Mayurbhanj district and the whole of Odisha, this project will result in a gold and healthy crop in the district." He added that the Subarnarekha Irrigation Project would irrigate 1.09 lakh hectares of land in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.

Mayurbhanj will be the first district in the country to provide piped water to every household, informed Patnaik, adding that Rs 768 crore is being spent on a piped water project in Mayurbhanj District.

Stating that irrigation is a priority of the state government, the Chief Minister said that 10,000 hectares of land would be irrigated from the Deo Irrigation Project from the next kharif season and about 15 irrigation projects would be completed in the next 2-3 years.

Addressing the function, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Minister Pratap Jena stated that "Chief Minister is taking a number of steps for the development of Mayurbhanj and by January 2024, 70,000 hectares of land in Mayurbhanj district will have irrigation facility." (ANI)