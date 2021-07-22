Odisha CM inaugurates TCPL tea packaging unit

The plant was commissioned in a span of 18 months with an investment of Rs 100 crore and it will provide employment opportunities to more than 900 persons in Ganjam district, officials said.

Bhubaneswar, July 22 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated a tea packaging unit of Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) at the Gopalpur Industrial Park in Ganjam district.

The unit will cater to the needs of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telengana and central India.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said, "The policy framework and facilitation mechanism of Odisha has been successful in mobilising investments in diverse sectors such as petro chemical, food processing, apparel and garment. The ongoing diversification of the industrial base will further improve the employment opportunities in Odisha."

The Chief Minister also appreciated the role of the Tata group in Odisha, saying that it has come forward to catalyse social development by partnering with the Odisha government in education, health and skill development initiatives.

He thanked the Tata group for assisting the state government in mobilising medical oxygen, PSA plants and critical accessories during the Covid pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Tata Steel MD, T.V. Narendran, said that Tata Steel has invested over Rs 60,000 crore in the state in the last five years.

