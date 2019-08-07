Odisha CM launches 22 projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr

"I congratulate all the companies on this milestone and assure everyone of complete facilitation support from the state government. These projects will usher in the next era of industrial growth in the state and will contribute towards the vision of an industrially prosperous Odisha," said the Chief Minister.

He said Odisha aspires to be one of the top three investment destinations in the country in terms of investments.

"Towards achieving this vision, we have devised the '5T' strategy in which transformation goals will be achieved through teamwork, transparency and technology enablers in a time-bound manner," Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister said this strategy has already started yielding encouraging results towards our industrial growth. "In the past 20 months, we have undertaken groundbreaking and inauguration of over 120 industrial units with an investment of Rs 92,686 crore in the state creating employment opportunities for over 1.2 lakh people," the Chief Minister said. He also released a coffee table book 'Make-in-Odisha, 2018'.