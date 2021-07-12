Odisha CM lays foundation stones for cancer care units

He laid the foundation stone for Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre and for Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre. Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) chairman Subrato Bagchi and his wife Sushmita have donated Rs 340 crore for the establishment of these two cancer-care institutions.

Bhubaneswar, July 12 (IANS) On the occasion of the Rath Yatra, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid the foundation for two state-of-the-art cancer care institutions here at Infovalley.

While Sri Shankar Foundation will run the 750-bed cancer hospital, Bengaluru-based hospice foundation will run the palliative care unit.

The palliative care unit will have 110 beds and will provide free service.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Patnaik said that both the institutions will help the patients of Odisha, especially the poor in accessing quality health care facilities. He assured that the state government will provide all support for its early completion.

He congratulated the Bagchi couple for their philanthropy and noble efforts to create two world-class institutions in Odisha. Their philanthropy is an inspiration for Odisha and the people will remember them for their contribution, he stated.

Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation, led by Dr Srinath, is setting up the cancer hospital which will work on a cross-subsidy model, he said.

"I am very happy to learn that the hospital will now be 750 beds with the latest technology. I am sure this centre will become the leading research institution and attract oncologists from across the world to serve humanity," Patnaik added.

The chief minister informed that Kishore Rao and Gurmeet Randhawa, founders of Bangalore Hospice Trust and their team have been serving the dying for over 25 years through their Karunashraya.

"We are happy that such a kind institution providing world-class palliative care is now being set up in Odisha. It's heartening to note that world class palliative care would be completely free of cost," the chief minister said.

Joining the programme, Dr Srinath said that the hospital will be a one stop cancer centre with all the treatment facilities including bone marrow transplantation. The hospital will have a PG Training facility on oncology, he added.

Randhawa said that the palliative centre in Bhubaneswar will be developed as the best palliative care facility in the world. They will train over 25,000 youth, including tribal girls, in the next five years.

--IANS

bbm/skp/bg