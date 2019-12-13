Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flags off special train for senior citizens

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday flagged off the 1st Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Train from Balasore in Odisha through video conferencing.

According to a press note, the special train is accommodating senior citizens from the northern regions of Odisha to visit Haridwar in Uttar Pradesh. This initiative is sponsored by the State Government of Odisha.



The train consists of 15 sleeper class compartments, two luggage vans, and one pantry car.

The train is being run by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for and behalf of the State Government of Odisha, and the infrastructural facilities are being provided by the East Coast Railway. The passengers of the Tirtha Jatra Special Train will visit various places like Haridwar, Mansadevi Temple, Har ki Pauri and Ramjhula and Laxmanjhula at Rishikesh. (ANI)

