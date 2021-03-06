Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates World Skill Center

World Skill Center (WSC) is being modelled around leading TVET Institute; Institute of Technical Education (ITE), Singapore and seeks inspiration from World Skills, Russia, and Global Institute for Transferring Skills, South Korea."WSC is being established under Odisha Skill Development Project assisted by the Asian Development Bank with ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore as the knowledge partner," read the press release by the state government.On the occasion, CM Patnaik said: "Odisha has made rapid strides in skill development in the last five years. We have created new avenues for our youth to compete with their counterparts anywhere. Our aim is to meet their aspirations, to make them globally employable."He also said that Government is intensely investing in the future of youth by creating infrastructure and mechanisms for making them future-ready. World Skill Center will significantly accelerate this endeavor by providing advanced skill training to our youth and prepare them for competing at a global level.Appreciating the initiative, Director General of South Asia Department of Asian Development Bank, Kenichi Yokoyama said: "It will be highly beneficial for the youth in the age group of 18-34"CEO of ITEES, Bruce Poh said: "WSC will be a model for state's skill education."Chairperson of Odisha Skill Development Authority, Subroto Bagchi highlighted the achievements of the "Skilled-in-Odisha" program during the last five years and emphasized the need to expand skill development efforts to the next level, reaching every village.He emphasized the need for a holistic approach in providing better opportunities for skill development to make our children aware of career choices and youth globally employable. He also said that State will create Odisha Skill Vision 2030 and the same will guide future efforts of all implementing departments.Skill Development and Technical Education Department Commissioner cum Secretary, Sanjay Kumar Singh highlighted the role of the WSC in the skill ecosystem of India. He said WSC will act as the Centre for Industry Partnership and landing point for industries in Odisha for their employment needs."World Skill Center is being set up at a budget of nearly Rs 1342.2 crores. It would run long-term manufacturing and services programmes as a finishing school for the best among the ITI and Polytechnic students as well as serve as the centre for capacity building for ITI and Polytechnic teachers," he said."The World Skill Centre is ready to roll out the first set of courses in areas like refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Mechanical and Electrical Services, Vertical Transportation, Precision Engineering, Mechatronics, and Electrical Technology along with a few other courses in the services sectors like Hair Fashion and Design and Beauty and Wellness," said Singh.The World Skill Center is going to be the nodal agency for preparing Odisha's youth for the World Skills Competition. The other key role for WSC will be to act as Centre for Industry Partnership and landing point for industries in Odisha for their employment needs. Finally, the World Skill Centre will be the Nodal agency of the state for the State Chapter of World Skills and will prepare Odisha's youth for global glory. (ANI)