Odisha CM not to celebrate birthday over cyclone Fani

Patnaik, who has been in power since 2000, will turn 74 on Wednesday.

"This year, cyclone Fani has caused a lot of damages. In view of that I have decided not to celebrate my birthday," he said, in a statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister urged the well-wishers and party workers to visit orphanages and schools meant for disabled children instead of coming to wish him at Naveen Niwas.

"Not just my birthday, you should visit such places on all your memorable days," he added.

Patnaik also expressed his happiness for the blood donation programme scheduled to be held all over the state on his birthday. <br>