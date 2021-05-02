Odisha CM Patnaik declares working journalists as 'frontline COVID warriors'

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared working journalists of the state as 'frontline COVID warriors' for providing seamless news feed amid rising coronavirus cases in the state.



Approving a proposal, the Chief Minister has said: "Working journalists are doing a great service to the state by providing seamless news feed, making people aware on issues relating to coronavirus at this very trying times and they are a great support for our war against COVID-19".

The decision will benefit 6,944 working journalists of the state, according to a statement by the CMO.

As many as 6,944 working journalists of the state have been covered under Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana. They are receiving health insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each.

Besides, an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh is also being provided to the next of kin of journalists who died of COVID-19 while performing their duties.

The state recorded 8,015 new COVID-19 cases, 5,634 recoveries and related 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday. (ANI)

