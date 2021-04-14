Odisha: CM Patnaik, Pradhan condole death of Cong's candidate for Pipili by-polls

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 15 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday condoled the death of Ajit Mangaraj, the Congress candidate for Pipili assembly seat by-election.



Mangaraj, who was tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the infection on April 14 in a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar.

"I am saddened to learn of the death of Ajit Mangraj, a Congress candidate contesting the Pipili Assembly by-election. I offer my condolences to the bereaved family at such a sad time," Patnaik tweeted.

The by-poll in the Pipli area of Odisha's Puri was scheduled on April 17 along with the fifth phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal.

The by-election was necessitated after the passing away of Pipili's legislator Pradeep Maharathy in October 4 last year.

The by-election to the Pipili constituency has been cancelled following the demise of Mangaraj.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who also hails from Odisha, condoled the Congress party leader's death.

"I am saddened to hear of the demise of Congress candidate Ajit Mangraj in the Pipili by-election. His contribution to political life will be remembered. His death is tragic during the election. I expressed my condolences to the bereaved family and wished them well," Pradhan said. (ANI)

