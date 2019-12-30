Odisha CM releases draft architectural plan of Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project, seeks suggestions

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday released the draft architectural plan of Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project, Puri, and called upon people to give their suggestions by January 15.

The plan would be given a final shape by February next year.Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the people of Odisha, particularly people of Puri, for their cooperation and active participation in the project."The names of all who have donated their land for this great project will be engraved for eternity in the heritage corridor. The land acquired for the heritage corridor by the Government Departments will be recorded in the name of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath. I would like to solicit your valuable suggestions by January 15, 2020 on this draft plan so that we will come up with a final plan by February 2020," he said.The Chief Minister said the components relating to security and functionality will be added by top professionals in their respective fields.The plan includes an open-air theatre to popularise Odisha's culture and art, CCTVs.In October, Odisha Cabinet had approved projects worth Rs 3,208 crore under "Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture" (ABADHA) scheme for Puri to develop it as world-class heritage city. (ANI)