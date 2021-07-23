Odisha CM reviews COVID-19 situation in state, preparations for possible third wave

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 23 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and preparations for the possible third wave of COVID-19.



On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that although the positivity rate in the state had decreased in the last few weeks, there was still a need for further improvement in the situation in some districts.

"Even though the situation is under control, we must make sure that no complacency is there and be more cautious to keep ourselves safe," said Patnaik.

"If the third wave comes by the end of August, we will have to deal with it with full preparation", said Patnaik.

Asserting that healthcare is a top priority of the state government, the Chief Minister said that the state government is emphasising on investing in human resources along with strengthening the healthcare infrastructure.

The district administration has a responsibility to ensure that people are able to access health care without any hassle.

"Every life is precious. This is the policy of the state government", said the Chief Minister.

During the second wave of COVID-19, the Chief Minister announced COVID support for the poor, especially small farmers, construction workers, MGNREGAs workers, indigenous tribal families, Scheduled Castes, tribal students and Women's under Mission Shakti and street vendors. The assistance program includes various programs of 10 departments of the state government.

So far, Rs 2,004 crores assistance has been provided to the above categories of people, according to the state government.

Participating in the meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra emphasised on the immunisation of teachers and school staff. Additional Chief Administrative Secretary, Department of Health, PK Mohapatra briefed the Chief Minister about the preparations for the third wave. (ANI)

