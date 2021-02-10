Odisha CM rolls out online services for State Transport Authority

Nine online services were rolled out on virtual mode that includes vehicle registration, auto-approval of goods and contract carriage permits, special permits for buses, online application of international driving permit, renewal of registration and transfer of ownership in any RTO of the state, and learners licence through mobile App.

Bhubaneswar, Feb 10 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched several citizen-centric online services of the State Transport Authority (STA) under the 5T initiative.

The Chief Minister said that the freedom to choose any transport office of the state for vehicle-related services will be a kind of liberation for thousands of people.

The long queues in front of transport offices will soon be a thing of past, he hoped.

Underlining the 5T initiative of the state, the Chief Minister said that his government is committed to provide citizen-centric services in a hassle free manner through online process, system improvement and automation.

The Chief Minister said that the vehicle registration process has been made paperless, contactless.

He said that Odisha is the first state in the country using the platform of NIC to introduce document upload through Digital Signature with auto number generation, thereby dispensing with the submission of paper documents at the local Road Transport Offices (RTOs), and allowing the owner to register the vehicle at any transport office of the state.

Patnaik added that the state is also the first to introduce Learner License Application in UMANG App, the mobile platform of National E-Governance Division.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Transport Authority for taking the initiative to gain pre-eminence in application of digital technology.

Advising the Transport Authority for providing excellent services, the Chief Minister said that such a huge transforming initiative will create great expectations from people.

The STA should live up to the promised satisfaction level of the people, he added.

Outlining the services of Transport Department, Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera said that the transport services in the state have been made people-centric.

Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) V. K. Pandian said that people are appreciative of the transformation happening in transport offices.

--IANS

cd/ash