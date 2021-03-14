Odisha CM stresses on zero infection target

In a message, the Chief Minister sought the people's cooperation in the state's fight against the deadly virus.

Bhubaneswar, March 14 (IANS) Amid the resurgence of coronavirus cases in several parts of country, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday appealed to people to follow the Covid guidelines and achieve 'zero infection' target.

"With your support, the Covid situation is currently under control in Odisha. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also praised our battle against the pandemic. Our daily rate of infection is below 100 now. Zero infection is our target," said Patnaik.

He said one should not lower the guard against the virus and be complacent as there is still a threat of the coronavirus staging a comeback.

The situation has got worsened in certain states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. In some areas of Maharashtra, lockdown has now been re-imposed, he informed.

The Chief Minister said the bitter experience of lockdown is still afresh in the memory of people as it adversely affected the economy, social life, education of the children and all other sectors.

He said the only way to avoid lockdown is to be highly cautious.

He said that the inoculation programme is underway in the state and sought cooperation from people in making the programme successful.

--IANS

cd/sdr/