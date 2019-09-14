Odisha CM to police: Work for people or face action

Ahead of the launch of the 'Mo Sarkar'(my government) initiative on October 2, the Chief Minister interacted with the heads of all the 635 police stations across the state through video conferencing.

Under the initiative, the Chief Minister will directly talk to the people visiting police stations and take feedback from them.

"Starting from 2nd October on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, I will personally make ten phone calls every day. Based on the feedback there will be immediate action, appreciating those who are doing good work and initiating action against those who are not," he added.

He said that a complainant will no longer chase a police official for redressal of his or her grievance. The Chief Minister said police officers and police stations exist for citizens and the administration is run on taxpayers' money. "We run the administration with taxpayers' money. We draw our salary from the money of the citizens. It is our duty to treat citizens with dignity whenever they visit police stations, deal with their complaints in a professional, ethical and humane manner." he said. Under the 'Mo Sarkar' initiative, the phone number of every petitioner visiting a police station will be recorded and will be available to everyone in the system, starting from the Chief Minister to the Superintendent of Police.