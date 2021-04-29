Odisha CM urges PM Modi to waive off deployment charges of CRPF in state

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for waiving of Rs 4,561 crore charges for the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in Odisha.



"The then Union Home Minister in his letter on August 25, 2015, had intimated that there had been no change in the extant policy of the Government as approved earlier by the Cabinet Committee on security. As such, all States except the few Special Category States, viz., North-East, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, are required to bear full charges for the deployment of CAPFs in their states," he said in his letter.

He further said that Home Minister intimated that due to the overall constraint of resources, it was not feasible to exempt the state government from payment of deployment charges.

"In this context, it is reiterated that the problem of Naxal violence has spread to large areas of our country. Left-Wing Extremism is a national issue and a grave internal security threat to the integrity of the Nation. This major challenge has to be addressed by both Government of India and the State Government(s) jointly," the letter reads.

Besides, the Government of Odisha has been proactive in spending from its scanty resources in creating and deploying security forces even amidst its tight fiscal situation. Around 15 Battalions of State Police have been raised, specifically to combat Left Wing Extremism.

He further added that 30,000 posts in the Police Cadre have also been created including armed formations along with Specialized Training Centres and other logistic facilities for their deployment.

Thus, considering the fact that Left Wing Extremism is an issue of joint responsibility, and the State Government is doing its lot to combat the menace, the Government of India may appreciate the difficulties of States like Odisha while charging for such deployment of Central Forces for dealing with Left Wing Extremism.

"I would, therefore, request you again to kindly reconsider the matter and direct the Ministry of Home Affairs to waive the amount that has been charged towards deployment of Central Forces in Odisha," he added. (ANI)

