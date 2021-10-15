  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Odisha CM won't celebrate b'day due to Covid

Odisha CM won't celebrate b'day due to Covid

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Oct 15th, 2021, 14:40:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his birthday on Saturday in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, a statement issued by the his office said on Friday.

In the statement, Patnaik, also the president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), urged his supporters, well-wishers, and his party leaders not to visit his residence, Naveen Nivas, and instead help the families of those who died due to Covid-19.

He also encouraged his well wishers to donate blood and plasma on the occasion.

Last year also, he had not celebrated his birthday due to the pandemic.

--IANS

bbm/sks/ksk/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features