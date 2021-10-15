Odisha CM won't celebrate b'day due to Covid

Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his birthday on Saturday in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, a statement issued by the his office said on Friday.

In the statement, Patnaik, also the president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), urged his supporters, well-wishers, and his party leaders not to visit his residence, Naveen Nivas, and instead help the families of those who died due to Covid-19.