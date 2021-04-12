Odisha: Conjoined twins born in Kendrapara with two heads, three arms

Kendrapara (Odisha) [India], April 13 (ANI): A woman gave birth to conjoined twin daughters in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Sunday. Born at a private hospital, the conjoined twins have two heads and three hands.



The twins were later shifted to Shishu Bhawan in Cuttack for further treatment.

"There are very rare chances of such children surviving and leading a normal life. The conjoined twins are a rare congenital anomaly and are joined at the chest and abdomen. This happens when the fetus in the womb of a woman does not develop properly. This condition occurs in one in a million," informed pediatrician posted at the District Headquarters Hospital in Kendrapara Debashish Sahu. (ANI)

