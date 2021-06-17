Odisha constitutes panel to study COVID infection despite vaccination

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 18 (ANI): To study the coronavirus infections amongst the people in the state who have completed the full schedule of COVID-19 vaccination, the Odisha government on Thursday constituted an eight-member technical experts Committee.



The Committee is formed under the Chairmanship of Dr Ajaya Kumar Panda, Director, Institute of Life Science (ILS) to study the incidence and spectrum of microbiological and clinical presentations and their outcome in such suspected/confirmed breakthrough COVID-19 during the post-vaccination period.

"It has now come to the notice of the Government that a number of suspected and/or breakthrough Novel Coronavirus infections are being reported amongst the people in the State, who have completed the full schedule of COVID-19 vaccination. This needs further Epidemiological, Microbiological, Immunological, Genomic and Clinical studies for planning/preparedness of the State for possible future waves of COVID 19," the government order said. (ANI)

