Odisha continues transporting oxygen amidst cyclone Yaas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 26 (ANI): The transportation of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Odisha remained unhindered even during the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas on Wednesday.



According to an official release, four oxygen tankers were transported from Angul to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam today, while two were transported from Jajpur to Berhampur and Bhubaneswar, under close supervision and escort from Odisha Police.

As many as 263 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far, including those carrying 680 MT from Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand in the last 12 hours. A total of eight Oxygen Expresses have moved from the region.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Meteorology, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the cyclone caused heavy to extremely heavy rain in Odisha in the past 24 hours and northern and coastal parts of the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

The cyclone, estimated at 120-140 Km per hour wind speed made landfall around 9 am on Wednesday between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said. (ANI)