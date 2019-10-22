Odisha couple gets married by taking oath of Constitution, organises blood donation camp

Berhampur (Odisha) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A couple in Odisha's Berhampur is the talk of the town after their marriage was solemnised in a unique way.

The couple, Biplab Kumar and Anita, took their vows on a copy of the Indian Constitution and organised a blood donation camp to mark the occasion.



The newlyweds along with other invitees took part in the camp, where they donated blood for a noble cause.

"Everyone should avoid dowry. Simple marriages are eco-friendly because there are no crackers or loud music. In our marriage, we avoided the baratis. Everyone should donate blood for a noble cause," said Kumar, who is employed with a pharmaceutical company.

Echoing similar sentiments, Anita, who is working as an auxiliary nurse midwife, said she was happy to begin her new phase of life in a different manner.

"I am happy that I started my new life with the noble cause of organising a blood donation camp. Widows also participated in it. Such marriages should set an example for others to follow," the beaming bride said. (ANI)

