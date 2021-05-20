Odisha declares black fungus as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 21 (ANI): Odisha government on Thursday declared Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.



The decision came in view of the reported rise in the incidence of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) amongst the COVID-19 patients those who were under Cortico Steroids and other Immunosuppressive drugs and also among the patients in the post COVID period across the State.

For its treatment and monitoring, a State Level Task Force Committee has already constituted by the Department. The Committee also monitors the incident of such patients admitted to the different hospitals of the State and formulates the guideline for early detection and management of such cases if detected.

Recently the Task Force has suggested a protocol for identification, treatment, and follow-up action in addition to public awareness. Further, the Committee recommends declaring Mucoremycosis (Black Fungus) as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act -1897 so that reports on all such suspected and confirmed cases shall be shared by all District Health Facilities to the Health and Family Welfare Department and subsequently to IDSP Surveillance System for monitoring.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government declared Black Fungus a notifiable disease under the Public Health Act, informed TN Health Secy J Radhakrishna on Thursday. (ANI)