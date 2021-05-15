Odisha dispatches 726 tankers containing 2516.882 MT of oxygen in last 23 days

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 15 (ANI): As the country is facing an acute shortage of oxygen amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, Odisha has escorted 726 tankers containing 13305.864 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to 13 deficit states in the last 23 days.



"A total of 726 tankers/containers carrying 13305.864 metric tonnes medical oxygen have been dispatched under escort/supervision of Odisha Police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 13 deficit states in the country. More are leaving today," said Odisha Police.

According to Odisha Police, as many as 70 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 1142.662 metric tonnes, 196 from Dhenkanal with 3124.67 metric tonnes, 185 from Jajpur with 3782.947 metric tonnes and 275 from Rourkela with 5255.585 metric tonnes in last 23 days,.

"A total of 223 tankers with 4386.679 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 181 tankers with 3053.149 metric tonnes of oxygen to Telangana," it said.

Moreover, Tamil Nadu has received 16 tankers filled with 312.36 metric tonnes of medical oxygen and Haryana has received 109 tankers filled with 2015.812 metric tonnes of oxygen.

The police further said that 34 tankers with 566.671 metric tonnes of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 399.282 metric tonnes of oxygen filled in 26 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh.

As many as 46 tankers have carried around 897.931 metric tonnes of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 56 tankers with 981.66 metric tonnes of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date.

Additionally, 21 tankers with 392.76 metric tonnes of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, four tankers with 107.89 metric tonnes sent to Punjab, six tankers with 120.96 MT sent to Karnataka, two tankers with 31.29 metric tonnes sent to Bihar and two tankers with 39.42 MT of Oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in last 23 days. (ANI)

