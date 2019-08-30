Odisha education department to take disciplinary action against poor performing schools, headmasters

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Odisha government has issued a notice to all district education officers to take disciplinary action against the teaching staff of the High Schools, which recorded poor performance in the annual HSC Examination 2019.

The state's Department of Secondary Education has taken a strong note of poor performance in the government and government-aided schools.In a letter issued to all district education officers, the concerned department has asked them to take necessary steps to stop the annual increment of the headmasters and also the teachers of such schools and initiate disciplinary proceedings.The department has also asked the district education officers to submit action taken report within a week.Odisha Education Minister, Sameer Ranjan Das said, "We asked the authorities to furnish a report on the poor performance but no report or specific views on the matter was received, following which we came out with the orders to stop annual increment""Our thinking is that after this action they will concentrate on the lacunas and will be able to address them which will help to give good results in next examination and this is the only our aim" he added.Earlier, Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on June 7 had issued a showcase notice to the headmasters and in-charge headmasters of 82 schools which had recorded zero percent results in the 2019 Annual HSC Examination, and asked that why they should not be placed under suspension (in case of government High schools ) and why grant-in-aid will not be withdrawn (in case of aided high schools) for such lapses. (ANI)