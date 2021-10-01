Odisha Education minister writes to Jharkhand counterpart over exclusion of Odia language from curriculum of teachers' training course

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 1 (ANI): Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday has written to Jharkhand School Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto regarding the exclusion of Odia language from the curriculum of Teacher's training course meant for primary teachers in Jharkhand.



In his letter, Dash said that the advertisement published on September 20 by Jharkhand Academic Council has created doubt in the mind of Odia speaking people of Jharkhand.

"In this advertisement for Primary School teachers' Training, Odia Language has been excluded from the 7th paper whereas languages like Sanskrit, Bengali, Urdu, Ho, Mundari, Sanathali and Kudmali have been included. This has created an atmosphere of dissent, distrust and discomfort fanning controversies among the Odia speaking people," he added.

Dash further said, "It is well known to everybody that the people of Jharkhand and Odisha have a long-standing homogeneous cultural heritage and identity. The people of both the states had fought valiantly against the oppression of British rule. The Government of Jharkhand have rightly recognized the importance of this historical bond and accepted Odia as the second language of the state."

"Our Government is also funding near about 160 teachers through Utkal Sammilani to impart education in Odia in the Odia speaking tracts like Sadheikala, Kharsawan, etc. Around 35 Odia schools are also running in the state with the patronages of government," Dash further said in a statement.

He further requested that the state government should take needful action in this regard to restore and regain the trust and faith of Odia speaking people.

"Hopefully, the action under the leadership of chief minister will prove that the policy of a welfare state not only shows a human face but palpably animates itself with the emotive rhythm of a human heart," Dash added. (ANI)

